China anti-graft body probes high-level Xinjiang official

BEIJING: China's anti-corruption watchdog said Tuesday it is investigating a high-level official in the northwest Xinjiang region, the latest to be ensnared in President Xi Jinping's sweeping campaign against graft.

Enwaer Tursun, an ethnic Uighur, had worked his way up in his native Xinjiang, eventually rising to the post of deputy secretary-general of the region's People's Congress in 2017.

Xinjiang is home to the Uighur minority, and where an estimated one million mostly Muslim Turkic-speakers are held in internment camps which Beijing defends as "vocational education centres" used for counter-terrorism purposes. Some ethnic Uighurs like Tursun have worked alongside members of China´s majority Han population to implement Beijing´s policies in the region.