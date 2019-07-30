Saudi arms sales to proceed as Senate fails to override veto

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Monday failed to prevent the controversial sale of $8.1 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, after President Donald Trump vetoed congressional resolutions blocking the deal.

Despite bipartisan votes this month that served as a rebuke to the president -- and an expression of lawmakers´ outrage with the kingdom over Riyadh´s role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year -- the effort to override Trump´s third use of his veto powers since taking office fell well short.

Trump sought approval for 22 separate sales of aircraft support maintenance, precision-guided munitions and other weapons and equipment to countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at a moment of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Critics said the arms sales would aggravate the devastating war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a US-backed coalition in a battle against the Iranian-supported Huthi rebels, and which the UN said has triggered the world´s worst humanitarian crisis. Trump´s administration took the extraordinary step of bypassing Congress to approve the sale in May, as his administration declared Iran to be a "fundamental threat" to the stability of the Middle East. Senate Democrat Ben Cardin said that by not blocking the sales, Republicans "abdicated their constitutionally mandated responsibilities" to conduct oversight.