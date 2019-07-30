close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Ukraine seizes Russian tanker

World

AFP
July 31, 2019

KIEV: A Ukrainian court has ordered the seizure of a Russian tanker stopped last week over its alleged involvement in a Ukrainian-Russian naval clash last year, the country´s chief military prosecutor said Tuesday.

A court, in the southern city of Odessa, ordered the seizure of the tanker Nika Spirit on Monday, according to documents posted by Anatoliy Matios on social media. "The court seized the said vessel," Matios said. "We did it legally." Ukraine´s security service said it had stopped the Russian tanker previously known as the Neyma when it entered the port of Izmail in the southern Odessa region.

