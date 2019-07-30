EU-Pak friendship body chairman calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office on Tuesday.

Losar congratulated Prime Minister Khan on successful and historic visit of United States, says a press release. Losar briefed the prime minister about efforts EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe making to raise Kashmir issue at the European Parliament and other forums in the Europe. He briefed the prime minister that his organisation working tirelessly for the betterment of overseas Pakistanis specially living in Europe.

Prime minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for his tremendous work and contributions for the betterment of his countrymen living in Europe. Losar appreciated the slogan of prime minister that Overseas Pakistan’s are backbone and precious asset to the country. Losar invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Europe which he graciously accepted and promised to visit Europe in near future.