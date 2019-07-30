close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Russia launches probe into ‘mass unrest’ after rally

World

MOSCOW: Russian investigators on Tuesday said they were launching a probe into "mass unrest", a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, following weekend protests calling for fair elections.

State investigators said probes would also be launched into violence against police and other officials, adding that the probe would target not just organisers but also participants. "The investigation has established that ahead of an unsanctioned rally a group of people repeatedly posted on the internet calls to take part in it, knowing full well that these actions could provoke mass unrest," a statement said.

On Saturday, nearly 1,400 people were arrested at an unauthorised protest in Moscow against the exclusion of opposition politicians from local elections later this year. Investigators added that during the Saturday rally protesters violated public order, used violence against the authorities and "paralysed traffic" in the centre of the Russian capital.

