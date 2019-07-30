close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

India’s selectors under fire over Windies series

Sports

AFP
July 31, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketing greats slammed the national selectors for making too many changes and accused them of bowing down to skipper Virat Kohli, with Sunil Gavaskar calling them “lame ducks” ahead of the West Indies series.

Pressure has mounted since India lost their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, with former captains Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly leading the criticism. India have brought in a host of younger players for their three Twenty20 internationals, three one-day matches and two Tests starting on Saturday.

Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players selected in all three formats for the tour, while rising stars Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer are in the limited-overs team.

“I’m opposed to too many players being moved around. I’m for stability, not a stop-start type of an environment,” Ganguly told The Print news website. “We haven’t won a global tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy.”

