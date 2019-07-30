OIN will provide Cooked Eid Meals to widows in Kashmir

LONDON: Every year Orphans in Need (OIN), a British NGO, works to deliver Qurbani to its beneficiaries on behalf of their donors, but this year OIN will be offering to provide Cooked Eid Meals to widows in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Many widows in this area live miles away from their nearest market/store and are too weak or have disabilities that prevent them from leaving their houses.

The Cooked Eid Meals are for those widows who do not have the support and cannot cook for themselves let alone any family they may have. One Eid Meal will have a meat curry, using the Qurbani meat, with rice or roti’s that a family of five can enjoy for the three days of Eid. OIN will also be giving Cooked Qurbani Meals to orphaned children living in orphanages in Jammu and Kashmir, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and other participating countries. OIN only uses meat from animals that have been looked after and cared for, they use the best quality meat from these animals for their Qurbani and cooked meals.

Orphans in Needs’ Qurbani starts from just £25 for a large animal share. The Cooked Meals are an additional £10.Orphans in Need currently supports over 9,000 orphans in 11 countries on a regular programme of one to one sponsorship and instigating Orphans Village programmes in India and Kashmir.