Govt, coalition forces killing most civilians in Afghanistan: UN

KABUL: More civilians were killed by Afghan and international coalition forces in Afghanistan in the first half of this year than by the Taliban and other militants, the UN mission said in a report.

The report apparently refers to civilians killed during Afghan and US military operations against insurgents, such as airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts. Insurgents often hide among civilians.

The US formally ended its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to Afghan forces battling militants. The UN report published on Tuesday said 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717.

That is compared to 531 killed by the Taliban, an Islamic State affiliate and other militants during the same period. It said 300 of those killed by militants were directly targeted. The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces. There was no immediate comment from the Kabul government or the Afghan military on the report.

A Nato official stressed that the alliance is now in a non-combat mission in Afghanistan that trains, advises and assists the country’s security forces. The alliance is “not complacent” and shares UN concerns over Afghan civilian casualties, the official said, adding that the “best way to end the suffering of civilians is to focus on the political settlement of the conflict and to continue all efforts to reduce violence”.

“We thoroughly investigate every allegation of civilian casualties, and we train the Afghan security forces to ensure that they take utmost caution in order not to harm civilians,” said the official. The Taliban have rejected calls for a ceasefire as they hold talks with the US aimed at ending the 18-year war. An Islamic State affiliate has meanwhile launched attacks targeting security forces as well as minorities.

“Parties to the conflict may give differing explanations for recent trends, each designed to justify their own military tactics,” said Richard Bennett, the human rights chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which released the report. The situation for ordinary Afghans would be improved, he said, “not just by abiding by international humanitarian law but also by reducing the intensity of the fighting”. The report said one in three casualties was caused by ground combat and a fifth were caused by roadside bombs.