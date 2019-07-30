Pakistan pursuing neighbour-friendly policy with India: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday it had been Pakistan’s policy, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, to pursue friendly relations with all its neighbours, including India.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Moin-ul-Haque, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Dr Alvi said Pakistan wanted resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through a peaceful dialogue. The President said in the spirit of constructive engagement Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region. He highlighted that Pakistan took a remarkable step in this regard by deciding to open the Kartarpur Corridor, which would link Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in India, providing an access to Sikhs to their most reverential place of worship.

This could be a transformative step for South Asia, which could take the region from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship, he added.The President wished Haque a successful stay in India and hoped he would be able to play an important role in implementing the policy for peaceful co-existence and regional stability.