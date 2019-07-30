One martyred, 9 hurt in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was martyred and nine others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, deliberately targeting civilians in the Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot sectors.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire. There were reports of three Indian soldiers dead, and many injured as well as damage to Indian posts.

In the firing, an innocent citizen embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while nine others — including women and children — got injured. All the injured were evacuated to hospitals.