Nadra MRT to visit Walthamstow on Aug 3-4

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Walthamstow on Saturday and Sunday (August 3 and 4) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting 439-451 Lea Bridge Road Mosque, Walthamstow, E10 7EA from 1000 – 1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here.

It said the New Smart NICOP will cost £54 with a delivery time of 7-8 weeks. For an urgent delivery time of 4-5 weeks, the fee is £67 — and £82 for the executive duration of 1-2 weeks. The High Commission stresses there will be no extra charges.

For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected] ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.