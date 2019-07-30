18 dead as Pak Army plane crashes in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Eighteen people were martyred when a small military plane on a routine training flight crashed into a residential area in Rawalpindi early on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army Aviation aircraft crashed into a village near an upscale neighbourhood in the city. “We have taken 18 dead bodies to hospital... that included 13 civilians and five crew members,” said local rescue spokesman Farooq Butt, adding a further 12 people had been injured in the accident.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the plane was on a routine training mission when the accident occurred, adding rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Rescue-1122 extinguished the fire caused by the crash and moved the injured to a local hospital.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed that 18 people were martyred in the incident. The Rescue-1122 said four injured of the crash were provided first aid at the site while nine others were shifted to hospital. All the bodies of the martyrs were removed to Combined Military Hospital for DNA tests and other identification processes.

One resident told AFP the crash happened around 2am. “I woke to the sound of a huge explosion. I stepped out of my house and saw huge flames and we rushed to the site,” said Mohammad Sadiq. Another resident Ghulam Khan said he heard the plane as it buzzed over his house, adding the aircraft appeared to be on fire before it crashed.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the military plane crash.

The President and the Prime Minister expressed their condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada (martyrs). They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured of the crash.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash. In a message, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Air chief also prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs’ souls.

The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered Fateha for the martyrs the Rawalpindi plane crash. The cabinet members also offered Fateha for the 10 martyred soldiers who had recently lost their lives in two separate terrorism incidents in Balochistan and North Waziristan.