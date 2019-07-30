Imran forms jail reforms panel to facilitate inmates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to collect the data of juveniles, women, elderly and disabled prisoners to provide them best possible facilities.

The committee, comprising the secretary interior, provincial home secretaries and inspectors general of jails, and other stakeholders, would conduct a survey of all the jails for the purpose, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of an increase in the price of Naan/roti and ordered steps to reverse the price increase.

Dr Awan said the cabinet handed over the government’s jail reforms agenda to the committee and called for formulating proposals at the earliest. The body would coordinate with the relevant provincial authorities to improve the conditions of jails, she added.

The special assistant said the Prime Minister also issued directives for providing free legal aid to deserving prisoners. The government would pay the fines of the prisoners who were languishing in jails for non-payment of the same, she added.

The cabinet also decided to coordinate with the provinces on separating juvenile prisoners from other jail inmates.

Dr Awan said the Prime Minister directed the ministries to come up with the out-of-box solutions to facilitate common man when they visited their ministries and attached departments for the purpose.

She said the cabinet members were also asked to introduce result-oriented schemes in their ministries and evolve a mechanism to ensure smooth communication with public.

The federal cabinet gave a go ahead for setting up a National Safety Council to ensure public safety on the roads. The National Road Safety Steering Committee and its secretariat would also be set up soon to help control road accidents, she added.

The special assistant said the Prime Minister also issued directives for issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to the disabled persons.

She said the cabinet appreciated the efforts of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for speedy disposal of cases and setting up of model courts for the purpose. She said the cabinet was informed that out of 900,000 complaints registered with the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit, some 750,000 had been addressed.

Most of the unaddressed complaints were related to Sindh as the provincial government was not cooperating in that regard, she added.

She said the Prime Minister also called for the completion of ongoing poverty survey this year. Dr Awan said the cabinet also gave approval for setting up the National Commission for Children.

The cabinet also expressed concern over the loss of lives and property in recent rains in Karachi and Hyderabad. She said the cabinet had decided to take immediate relief measures for the people affected by the heavy rains in Karachi and Hyderabad.

She said the cabinet also expressed commitment to continue efforts for widening the tax net and appreciated the measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue in that regard.