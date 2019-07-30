Video scandal case: IHC extends pre-arrest bail of Nasir Janjua till today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Nasir Janjua, one of the main accused of the video scandal blackmailing the accountability court judge Arshad Malik who was removed after the controversy.

Acting Chief justice Islamabad High court Aamir Farooq took up the plea of Nasir Janjua seeking extension in pre-arrest bail in video scandal case. The court expected the plea and granted extension in pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua till today (July 31). Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) opposed the plea for extension. IHC ordered federal investigation Authority not to arrest Janjua. Last week Islamabad High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua against the surety bonds of worth Rs200,000. Nasir Janjua in his pre-arrest bail petition has stated that all the allegations against him regarding the video-gate scandal are baseless. Petition states that Nasir Janjua has nothing to do with preparation of video, participation in video exhibition or displaying of video. Petitioner is innocent and ready to join the investigation whenever required.

It is to mention here that FIA had registered an FIR against all the characters of video scandal for blackmailing the accountability court judge.