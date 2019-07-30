Derogatory language: NAB issues notice to Karachi ex-mayor

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Tendering an apology to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hours after the corruption watchdog announced taking the former Karachi mayor to court over his incendiary remarks, Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal said his party respects all government institutions.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House, the party secretariat, on Tuesday Kamal also demanded the NAB to investigate development projects undertaken during his tenure of mayorship.

PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and other leaders accompanied him at the press conference. “My anger was against the character assassination on the basis of allegations and not for the investigation,” said the former mayor. Kamal also termed NAB’s statement against him as unique.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to serve legal notice to former mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal on using filthy, baseless and derogatory language against NAB and its officers in his recent media talk.

In the notice, the NAB will ask Mustafa Kamal to tender apology on using filthy language against NAB and its officers, otherwise NAB would file a lawsuit in the relevant court of law for legal action. The NAB has decided to inquire the spending of over Rs30,000 crore by Mustafa Kamal on development of Karachi during his tenure as mayor.

Despite spending huge amount in Karachi during his tenure, the long pending issues of Karachi remained unresolved. The NAB would inquire whether the amount had been spent on projects or not and whether the projects were completed or not.

The NAB in its official announcement on Tuesday is a national organisation whose officers are working to eradicate corruption from the country. NAB has filed a reference in respected Accountability Court Karachi against former mayor Karachi.