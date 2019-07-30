SCCI for reopening of service roads along BRT route

PESHAWAR: The business community on Tuesday expressed concern over the closure of the service roads along the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route and asked the Peshawar Development Authority to reopen the passage forthwith.

Faiz Muhammad, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told reporters the closure of service routes adjacent to the GT Road had not only made it difficult for the people to access the fuel stations but also created problems for residents living in the localities sited close to the service roads. Faiz said traffic congestion and gridlocks on main roads from Chamkani to Hayatabad had become a routine since the launch of the BRT project in Peshawar which had badly affected trade and business activities. He said the situation had deteriorated after the closure of service roads along the BRT. “Such anti-business policies are multiplying miseries of the business community with each passing day,” he lamented. Faiz said the service routes were constructed with the main objective to ensure smooth traffic flow on the main road. He said the service roads facilitate residents and commuters as well as motorists to access the fuel stations. But the closure of service roads is causing difficulties to residents and business community alike.

The chamber president said the CNG stations and petrol pumps were constructed and being run after obtaining no-objection certificates from seven different government departments. He said the petrol pumps and CNG filling stations owners were facing severe financial crises due to the closure of the entry points to the service roads. He urged the government to facilitate them instead of creating difficulties for taxpayers.