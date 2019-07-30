Shepherd drowns

NANKANA SAHIB: An shepherd drowned in River Ravi near Malka Haji on Tuesday. Mehr M Hadayat was grazing his buffaloes near the river when one of his buffaloes went into the river. He chased the buffalo, but drowned.

PO ARRESTED: CIA police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Tuesday. On a tip-off, the police raided a locality and arrested PO Ikram, who was wanted by police of Abbottabad, Khanewal, Lahore, Karachi and Nankana in many cases of dacoity.