close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

House looted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

DASKA: Five bandits barged into a house and took away cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Tuesday. The bandits entered the house of Imran and took away cash, a cellphone and gold ornaments.

WOMAN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A married woman attempted suicide over a domestic issue here on Tuesday. The woman exchanged harsh words with her husband and ate poisonous pills and was shifted to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

BOOKED FOR POWER THEFT: Sadr police Tuesday registered a case against a man on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of a Gepco SDO, police booked accused Mudassar for stealing power from the main line.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan