House looted

DASKA: Five bandits barged into a house and took away cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Tuesday. The bandits entered the house of Imran and took away cash, a cellphone and gold ornaments.

WOMAN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A married woman attempted suicide over a domestic issue here on Tuesday. The woman exchanged harsh words with her husband and ate poisonous pills and was shifted to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

BOOKED FOR POWER THEFT: Sadr police Tuesday registered a case against a man on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of a Gepco SDO, police booked accused Mudassar for stealing power from the main line.