Two of a family among three murdered

GUJRANWALA: Three people were killed in two incidents at Tatlewali and Nowshera Virkan areas of Gujranwala on Tuesday. Reportedly, Sakeena exchanged harsh words with her husband Shahid. Her brother Nazar Muhammad came to know about the issue and he reached the house of Shahid to settle the issue. He also exchanged harsh words with Shahid. In a fit of frustration, Shahid allegedly shot dead Sakeena and Nazar on the spot. In another incident, Abdul Rasheed, 50, drowned when his wife Zeba allegedly pushed him into a Nullah. Rescue 1122 team have fished out the body.