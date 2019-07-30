Kamalia grain market agents stage demo against MC officials

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia Grain Market commission agents and labourers on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the Market Committee for failing to drain out rainwater over from the market. The protesters gathered outside the Market Committee Office and chanted slogans in support of their demands. Grain Market commission agents association general secretary Aftab Ahmad told reporters that due to three-day rains, the rainwater had inundated the whole Grain Market. The commission agents faced severe financial loss as they had kept red chilli and other items in open places. They demanded the Market Committee officials arrange pumps to drain out rainwater so that that they could restart their business activities. When contacted, the Market Committee officials claimed that efforts were being made by the committee’s sanitation staff to drain out rainwater from the market.

SHOP LOOTED: A spare parts shop was looted near the General Bus Stand on Tuesday. The dacoits stormed into the shop of M Saleem and snatched Rs 300,000, mobile phones and other valuables.