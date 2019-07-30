Minister inspects facilities at special children’s institutions

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Tuesday said facilities were expanded in the special education centres for the welfare and betterment of special children.

The minister inspected special educational centres at Government Special Education Centres at Millat Town, Medina Town, Government Institute for Slow Learning Khayaban Colony and other centres and observed the facilities. He enquired about numbers of students and class rooms and teachers.

He inspected the class rooms and expressed displeasure on messier conditions and asked the administration for reforms. Cheema also checked functionality of CCTV cameras and school buses. Talking to reporters, he said detailed report of the inspection of the institutions would submitted to the Punjab Chief Minister. He said it was our moral, social and religious obligation to work for the rights of special students and every segment of the society had to play its part in this regard. DO Special Education Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said best facilities had been provided to special students at centres. The minister also visited Special Education Centre for the blind at Madina Town.

SACRIFICIAL ANIMALS: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti Tuesday directed the district administrations of all four districts to establish sale points for sacrificial animals before 1st Zulhaj. Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of specific sale points for sacrificial animals in Faisalabad division, the commissioner ordered provision of basic facilities for traders and citizens at the centres.

He said no fee should be charged on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. The commissioner said any complaint regarding exploitation of traders of sacrificial animals would not be tolerated. He said the sale points should be established outside the city with the provision of lighting, drinking water, fodder stalls, canteen, medical camps, CCTV cameras. He said livestock, agriculture, health, local government, waste management company and police departments should be kept in close liaison to provide basic facilities and security in cattle markets.

He emphasized upon keeping the veterinary medical camps active at all time and said that each and every animal should be medically checked up and vaccination be given to avoid any epidemic disease. He said that complaint centers at district and tehsil levels should be set up in this regard and any complaint be redressed without delay. He directed the ACs of the division to visit the sale points of sacrificial animals regularly.