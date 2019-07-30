Smuggling earns bad name for police, other forces

PESHAWAR: Though there are several departments to check smuggling, the practice is going on due to lack of will and coordination among the concerned forces to stop the flow of smuggled goods from Afghanistan to different parts of the country, a source told The News.

The source pointed out that no practical work has been done to set up joint checkposts of Police, Customs and other departments with CCTV cameras installed at important places to stop smuggling.

A former police chief of the province had sent a letter to the top government authorities in March 2016 in a bid to settle the issue of smuggling and the role of police once and for all.

The incident on Monday in which a person lost his life after being hit by a bullet during a clash between the police and foreign goods carriers, locally known as gandamars, once again highlighted the issue. This practice needs to be stopped and only the concerned departments, especially Customs, ought to go after the gangs involved.

The aggressive action by the concerned departments will also minimize the role of police and prompt it to focus on maintaining law and order instead of going after the gandamars.

There are reports that many policemen make money in the process though they have no authority to intercept smugglers anymore after the government withdrew the anti-smuggling powers vested in the police under the Customs Act 1969 through a notification issued in July 2005.

The police in almost all the districts of the province intercept trucks, pickups and other vehicles that transport imported goods, mostly cloth, cosmetics, tea leaves and electronics to different parts of the country and hand it over to the Customs.

Despite having no such powers, some officers make all-out efforts to get postings in districts and police stations that have jurisdiction on the main smuggling routes from Afghanistan via the erstwhile Fata.

On a number of occasions, the exchange of fire took place between the police and smugglers during the chase that resulted in casualties. On Monday, one Mudeer Khan who was on way along with his family sustained bullet injuries when a policeman opened fire on a motorbike-cart loaded with smuggled cloth in Phase-III Chowk of Hayatabad.

Apparently, from the videos that went viral, police fired shots at the place when one officer got furious during the clash with the gandamars and hit the tyres of his vehicle.

Soon after the firing incident, Mudeer Khan was found lying in pool of blood and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The locals and the smugglers in these videos said the man was hit by the bullet fired by the policeman, who was asked by many not to fire as people are standing all around.

The police in the first information report of the incident charged ASI Zahoor as well as three alleged smugglers Musarrat, Sohbat and Majeed and noted that an encounter took place between the police and the smugglers in which one passerby Mudeer Khan sustained bullet injuries and later died at the hospital.

The FIR also mentioned that the smugglers with support of 10 to 12 of their accomplices in other vehicles managed their escape along with the contraband.

“We are looking at the case from all angles and the postmortem report will further guide investigators about the incident,” Zahoor Babar Afridi, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar told The News.

A former police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a letter to the federal government in March 2016 had expressed concern over the volume of smuggling of the contraband items from the former tribal areas to other parts of the country. The smuggling has continued as measures to check it remained ineffective.

Goods worth millions of rupees are smuggled from different routes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces and all the departments seem to have failed to stop the flow. Many also question the double standards of the government, asking why the departments don’t take action against the godowns located on the boundary with the former tribal districts and act only when these are being transported to down-country.

“We don’t have any joint checkpost, but we have conveyed to the concerned departments that the police will provide them help whenever they need it otherwise it is their duty to go after the smugglers,” said Zahoor Babar Afridi.

He said police have been doing the job for other departments and have done it effectively by foiling a large number of smuggling bids.

According to the director media of the KP Police, Shahzada Kokab Farooq, the police extended support to the Customs officials in 359 cases in the province during the first six months of the year.

“The police during the first half of the year recovered smuggled goods worth Rs174 million in different districts of the KP. The goods were handed over to the Customs,” he added.

Apart from other items, drugs being smuggled to Peshawar and the rest of the country from erstwhile tribal areas as well as Afghanistan have ruined the lives of thousands of people, especially youth.

Though a number of campaigns were launched against the peddlers and dealers in the last few years, the addicts continue to get drugs in KP and other provinces.

“The Karkhano Market located on the boundary between Khyber and Peshawar has become the most lucrative source of smuggling of various goods to different parts of the country. The money being minted through smuggling is also being used to finance terrorism and militancy,” said the letter sent by the former KP Police chief, Nasir Khan Durrani, to the federal government authorities on March 15, 2016.

A large number of the non-customs paid vehicles, cloth, cosmetics, tyres, auto parts, tea leaves and food items are being smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The letter appreciated the Customs authorities for successfully taking action against the smugglers. “The police have been helping the Customs authorities in providing information and handing over the seized goods. The force is willing to further extend assistance by setting up joint checkposts with Customs, equipped with CCTV cameras and scanners for enhanced checking of containers and vehicles. Police will provide security to these checkpoints,” stated the letter.