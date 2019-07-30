Man held for recovery of infant daughterdies in police custody

FAISALABAD: A man, who was arrested by Razabad police on the complaint of his separated wife for recovery of minor daughter, died mysteriously in the custody of police on Monday night.

Parveen Bibi of Kamalpur lodged an application with the police and sought the recovery of her five-month-old daughter Masooma from the custody of her separated husband Ghulam Abbas. The police raided the house of Ghulam Abbas to recover the child but could not find her.

To it, the police took Ghulam Abbas to the police station. However, Ghulam Abbas was found dead on Tuesday morning. The police have shifted the body to the General Hospital for autopsy.

PCRET, UAF sign MoU: The Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work on renewable energies to make advancement and promote the technologies.

The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and PCRET Director General Dr Baqir Raza at the UAF. PCRET Director Saeed Hussain, UAF Energy System Engineering Chairman Dr Anjum Munir and UAF Director External linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad also attended the event.

Both parties agreed to jointly conduct the energy specific applied projects, leading to inventive upshots. The parties would share their available processing/testing facilities and library facilities to the researchers/ engineers working on the collaborations projects. It was agreed that the PCRET may engage the UAF students to carry out their research tasks as internees for the projects of mutual interests in accordance with their respective policies. The parties would arrange seminars, workshop and certification courses.

UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the country was blessed with plenty of the resources that should be used for energy generation. He said that the UAF was converting Energy Block on solar and in the years to come, they were mulling multiplying it across the campus. He said that renewable energy sources were getting a key focus across the globe because these were sustainable and clean environment resources of energy at an affordable cost.

Dr Baqir Raza said that the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) was set up by merging the National Institute of Silicon Technology (NIST) and the Pakistan Council for Appropriate Technologies.

woman gang-raped: A German woman was gang-raped at Madina Town. Haider got a missed called on his mobile phone from M Asim’s daughter from Germany. When Haider called on that number, the German woman told him that she mistakenly called him. However, on insistence of Haider, the woman told that her father had returned to Pakistan over some issue and she wanted to find him.

To it, Haider asked the woman to come to Pakistan and he will help her in finding her father. When the woman reached Pakistan, accused Haider, who does online business, and Jawad Ahmed took her to their office where they allegedly raped her. Madina Town police have registered a case and started conducting raids to arrest the alleged rapists.

Power shutdown:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme issued by the Fesco, power supply from S-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Khayaban feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12noon while Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday (July 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Razabad and Madinabad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm whereas Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 5:30am to 11:30am on July 31.