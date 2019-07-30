Filling station attacked with grenade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A filling station near Kohat Adda was attacked with grenade on Tuesday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the site after reports that hand-grenade was hurled at a CNG station. An official said the explosive didn’t go off and that is why no casualty or damage was reported. The bomb disposal unit experts rushed and defused the grenade.
PESHAWAR: A filling station near Kohat Adda was attacked with grenade on Tuesday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the site after reports that hand-grenade was hurled at a CNG station. An official said the explosive didn’t go off and that is why no casualty or damage was reported. The bomb disposal unit experts rushed and defused the grenade.