Wed Jul 31, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 31, 2019

Filling station attacked with grenade

National

PESHAWAR: A filling station near Kohat Adda was attacked with grenade on Tuesday. Officials of the Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the site after reports that hand-grenade was hurled at a CNG station. An official said the explosive didn’t go off and that is why no casualty or damage was reported. The bomb disposal unit experts rushed and defused the grenade.

