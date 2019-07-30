close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Pervaiz condoles with Addl Chief Home Secretary

National

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited the residence of Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza and offered condolences over demise of his father Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Luk accompanied him.

