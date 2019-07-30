Pervaiz condoles with Addl Chief Home Secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited the residence of Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza and offered condolences over demise of his father Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Luk accompanied him.
