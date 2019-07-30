DIG Operations orders inquiries against corrupt cops

LAHORE: Following the directions of Lahore CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has directed the officers concerned to launch regular inquiries against the corrupt officials and officers who extort money from brothels, gambling dens and drugs peddlers. A list has also been provided to senior officers by intelligence agencies and internal accountability department. Divisional SPs have started investigations against the accused officers including DSPs, SHOs and in charges investigations wings.

Cop among two killed in separate accidents: Two persons including a 15-year-old boy were killed in separate road accidents in the provincial metropolis Tuesday. Police have handed over the bodies to the deceased families after completing legal formalities. In Manga Mandi on Kamas Road, a speeding car hit a constable riding a motorcycle. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. He has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Talab Sarai and was on his way to duty at 7-Club Road. Separately, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist on Kala Khatai Road. As a result, 15-year-old unidentified boy was killed while one Amjad, 22, was injured. The injured was shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

Man commits suicide in Kot Lakhpat: A 28-year-old man committed suicide in Kot Lakhpat Tuesday. He has been identified as Sadaqat, a resident of Kot Lakhpat. Police said his wife had left him over some issue and started living with her parents over which he was perturbed. On the day of incident, he swallowed poisonous pills which proved fatal. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy.