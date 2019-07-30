Geo new romantic song ‘Heer Maan Ja’ to hit big screen this Eidul Azha

KARACHI: After giving us successful music videos of hit dance numbers ‘Addi Maar’ and the title track of their upcoming movie Heer Maan Ja, IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films, in collaboration with Geo Films, have released ‘Kuch To Hua Hai’, the romantic track from the film. A soft, slow track has vocals by the debutant Rameez Khalid and the versatile Aima Baig.

The music for Kuch To Hua Hai has been composed by Ahmed Ali, who has also done the background score for Heer Maan Ja, while the lyrics have been written by Kashaaf Iqbal. A romantic song to the core, the music video of ‘Kuch To Hua Hai’ features the super hit lead couple of the movie, Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq, giving us a glimpse of Heer & Kabeer’s romance blossoming in a college setting.

“Despite giving numerous hit projects together, this is the first time Ali (Rehman) and Hareem (Farooq) are seen romancing each other,” according to Imran Raza Kazmi, the producer of the film. “It has been something their fans have asking us for - and we thought it’s time we give the AlReem (their mutual) fans their favorites romancing on screen, showing the brilliant chemistry these two stars share.”

Heer Maan Ja is a rom-com and an emotional joyride, filled with comedy, romance, emotions, action and thrill. Other than Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq in the lead, the film also includes Faizan Sheikh, Mojiz Hasan and Shumayle Khattak in supporting roles.

Heer Maan Ja is all set to hit the big screen this Eidul Azha. Directed by Azfar Jafri, and produced by Imran Raza Kazmi, Hareem Farooq and Arif Lakhani, Heer Maan Ja has partnered up with Geo Films as the official media partner and Distribution Club for the nationwide release of the movie.

Geo Films has been an integral part of the Pakistani film industry with its unwavering support for local talent and artists. With their expertise in distribution, promotions and coordination, Geo Films has played a significant role in the success of movies like Khuda Ke Liye, Bol, Donkey King, Load Wedding, Wrong No 2 and many more under the banner.