Police daily allowance doubled

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased baboos’ monthly executive allowance by 1.5 times and almost doubled the police’s fixed daily allowance (FDA).

According to a notification, issued by the Finance Department, the executive allowance has been increased for two posts of BS-22, 28 posts of BS-21, 99 posts of BS-20 and 261 posts of BS-19. Furthermore, 460 administrative officers of BS-18 and 1013 officers of BS-17 are also beneficiaries of the notification.

Also, the Police Department employees from BS-1 to BS-22 would get increase in their FDA. As per detail the fixed allowance under special rates (20 days a month) has been increased from Rs4,000 to Rs8,000 for BS-1 to BS-4, from Rs4,400 to Rs8,800 for BS-5 to BS-11, from Rs7,300 to Rs14,400 for BS-12 to BS-16, from Rs12,800 to Rs25,600 for BS-17 to BS-19, from Rs16,500 to Rs32,800 for Bs-19 to BS-20, from Rs20,000 to Rs40,000 for BS-21 and from Rs20,000 to Rs48,000 for BS-22.

The fixed allowance of police under ordinary rates, for 20 days a month has been increased from Rs2,500 to Rs4,900 for BS-1 to BS-4, from Rs3,100 to Rs6,240 for BS-5 to BS-11, from Rs5,600 to Rs11,200 for BS-12 to BS-16, from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 for BS-17 to BS-18, from Rs12,500 to Rs24,800 for BS-19 to BS-20 and from Rs14,000 to Rs28,000 for BS-21 and BS-22. The provincial cabinet had recommended the increase in the allowances of administrative departments, divisional, district and tehsil level officers. And after approval from the Punjab governor, the Finance Department has issued a notification in this regard. The Police Department had also demanded raise in the FDA, and the Finance Department wrote a letter to the authorities concerned for the increase. On the recommendation of the authorities concerned, the Punjab governor approved the increase in the police’s FDA.