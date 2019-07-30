PTI vows to counter every vile Opp move

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Executive Committee Tuesday pledged to counter opposition’s every vile move of propaganda against the incumbent government and reiterated its support to the reforms being undertaken by the PTI-led federal and provincial governments.

The PTI leadership decided to expedite the ongoing process of reorganisation of the party at divisional, district and lower levels. To this effect, an important meeting of PTI’s Central Executive Committee was held here at party’s Central Secretariat Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee in the chair.

Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Senior Vice-President Arshad Dad, Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Additional Secretary General D. Abdul Hassan Ansari, Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad, deputy secretary generals Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal and Omer Farooq Meyer, and joint secretaries Neelofer Bakhtiar, Lt. Col. Amamullah Khan (R) and Ejaz Rafi Butt were present in the meeting.

Detailed discussions were held on party’s organisational matters and future course of action of party in the light of current political milieu of the country. In addition to that the meeting deliberated over the targets being assigned to the provincial organisations of the party. Moreover the meeting expressed pleasure over prime minister’s successful maiden visit to US and thanked overseas Pakistanis for pouring out in great numbers to welcome the premiere at Capital One arena. Speaking on the occasion, Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that it was diplomatic success of PM Khan and his government that after decades long negligence, the Kashmir issue had not only taken global attention but the world started to realise the significance of its resolution. Coming down hard upon opposition, Nyazee stated that joint opposition was hell bent upon vandalising democratic morals. “The only justification behind their protest apparently, is to escape accountability and to cloak the embarrassment after being rejected by the public,” he said and stressed that neither the accountability will stop nor will they be allowed to hold the system hostage in the garb of protests. The meeting condemned in the strongest terms the brutal assault on PTI MNA Alamgir Khan by PPP goons under the command of Sindh police. Chief organiser warned PPP to refrain from resorting to fascist tactics to suppress voice of opposition in Sindh. Members of the meeting prayed for the martyrs of terrorist attacks on armed forces in Balochistan and North Waziristan and also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash incident in Rawalpindi this morning.

Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad has appointed Tauseef Abbasi as Deputy SecretaryInformation of the party. Tauseef Abbasi while thanking party leadership has stated that he will play his due role in dissemination of PTI’s message to masses.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, Abdul Majid Khan MLA has been appointed as Joint Secretary while Lt. Col. Amanullah and Qayyum Niazi have been appointed as joint secretaries KP and AJK respectively.

Moreover, Musaadiq Ghumman and Farhat Faheem have been delegated with the responsibilities of joint secretaries Punjab and Shahid Yousaf has been appointed Secretary Good Governance.

In addition to that the responsibility of Central Secretary Punjab Sports and Culture has been given to Shah Zaman. Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, Ashraf Qureshi, Nawab Mohammad Ahmed Khan have been given responsibilities of deputy general secretaries Gujranwala Division, Sindh and South Punjab respectively.