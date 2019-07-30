close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
NR
News Report
July 31, 2019

Wife of ME state’s ruler moves UK court for protection

LONDON: The wife of a Middle Eastern country ruler has applied for a “forced marriage protection order” in England’s High Court in relation to one of her two children. She has also applied for a “non-molestation order,” which protects from harassment or threats. It was not clear who this order was in relation to. At the High Court of England and Wales, she also applied for wardship, which means a child is placed in the hands of the court for major decisions, the international media reports. A forced marriage protection order helps if someone says they have been forced into marriageor are already in a forced marriage, according to official British legal definitions.

“These proceedings are concerned with the welfare of the two children of their marriage and do not concern divorce or finances,” the two parties said in a joint statement issued by the High Court earlier this month.

