Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Justice Azmat takes oath as acting CJ

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, on Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court. Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge remain abroad. The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed Senior Judge of the Supreme Court left early Tuesday morning for Russia to attend an International Conference being commenced in Moscow on July 31 (today) and will be concluded on August 3, 2019.

