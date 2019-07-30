Apollo Club victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club beat Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 5 wickets in a match of Ch Muhammad Zaheer Memorial Cricket Tournament at Factory Ground Shahdara.Scores: Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 85 all out (Asfand Mehran 27, Atta 17, Akhlaq 6/20, Asad 2/10). Apollo Club 86 for 5 (Rayan 24, Hashim 24, Ashfaq 3/17).
