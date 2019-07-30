close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Apollo Club victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

LAHORE: Apollo Club beat Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 5 wickets in a match of Ch Muhammad Zaheer Memorial Cricket Tournament at Factory Ground Shahdara.Scores: Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 85 all out (Asfand Mehran 27, Atta 17, Akhlaq 6/20, Asad 2/10). Apollo Club 86 for 5 (Rayan 24, Hashim 24, Ashfaq 3/17).

