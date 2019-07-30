Easy sailing for Ghalib Gymkhana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ghalib Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they crushed Samnabad Club by 120 runs at the Township Albilal Ground on Tuesday morning.
Scores: Ghalib Gymkhana 163/4 in 20 Overs (M Mustafa 44, Mustafa Meeran 33, Abdul Ghaffar 44*, Hamid Sohail 2/25).
Samnabad Club 43 all out in 10.5 Overs (Ahmedur Rehman 12, Asad Mukhtar 3/12, Moon Javed 3/8, S. Daniel 3/5).
