close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Pak taekwondo team returns

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo team returns home after winning two silver and six bronze medals in Al Hasan event held in Jordon.Fatimah the winner of the silver medal expressed her pleasure saying it was a proud moment for her. “I would try to win gold medal in future.”Saeed Asif the winner of bronze medal attributed his success to martyrs of Balochistan and FATA area who rendered their life for the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports