Pak taekwondo team returns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo team returns home after winning two silver and six bronze medals in Al Hasan event held in Jordon.Fatimah the winner of the silver medal expressed her pleasure saying it was a proud moment for her. “I would try to win gold medal in future.”Saeed Asif the winner of bronze medal attributed his success to martyrs of Balochistan and FATA area who rendered their life for the country.