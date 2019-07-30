Conditions pathetic at LRC

LAHORE: With exception of few, development in every sport is being carried out only just by name which clearly portrays the standard of players and athletes and the people attached to it alike.

Similarly, country’s horse-racing industry, which is one of the highly followed sport in theworld, too is in poor state from where it could go to dogs or lifted to the highest levels.

Lahore Race Club (LRC) is the only arena where races are regularly being conducted on almost every Sunday with a handful of around 300 to350 horses left to earn the stewards living. The number of horses decline is another issue to be discussed sometime later.

For now, the main source of earning for club is horses and their owners who are facing several problems. But despite their regular payments for maintenance and development of the LRC and the stables, where the horses are being housed, conditions are pathetic and getting worse day by day.

The start of the monsoon season had doubled the miseries of the owners with their stables being getting inundated with rain water. The roofs of the stables are dropping with rain water soaking not only the horses but also damping the fodder and wood dust being spread in the stable floors.

Besides, it is also risking dengue larva development with no precaution taken by the club officials. According to an owner, the only development work done here in the last couple of years was the patch work of the main road of the club that was billed for Rs 700,000 and the only stables repaired there were of some of the stewards. He claimed that even the filth and garbage are not being properly dumped.

Another LPC worker identified the issue of grass of the racecourse and the riding school not being cut which has grown knee high creating problems in riding and training horses and new riders. He stated that ditches have developed on the course under the grass that causes injuries to horses.