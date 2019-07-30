close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Babar excels in T20 Blast

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Babar Azam became the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition of the T20 Blast.

The top-order batsman topped the run-getter’s list after scoring 83 runs for Somerset against Sussex in the fixture. It was his second consecutive half-century in the tournament, following up his 95-run knock against Hampshire. The batsman has now amassed 220 runs in four matches at an average of 73.33 .

However, his knock against Sussex came in a losing cause as Somerset lost the fixture in Taunton by 13 runs. Sussex, being sent in to bat first, managed 184-8 in their 20 overs as Alex Carey top-scored with 78 off 46 after hitting seven fours and four sixes. Laurie Evans chipped in with his 27-ball 33 which included two boundaries and a maximum.

Lewis Gregory finished with figures of 3-30 in his four overs for Somerset. Chasing 185, Somerset managed 171-5 in 20 overs. Apart from Babar, Tom Banton was the only batsman who contributed anything of note as he made 51 off 45 balls with six boundaries and a maximum.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports