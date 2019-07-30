Babar excels in T20 Blast

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Babar Azam became the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition of the T20 Blast.

The top-order batsman topped the run-getter’s list after scoring 83 runs for Somerset against Sussex in the fixture. It was his second consecutive half-century in the tournament, following up his 95-run knock against Hampshire. The batsman has now amassed 220 runs in four matches at an average of 73.33 .

However, his knock against Sussex came in a losing cause as Somerset lost the fixture in Taunton by 13 runs. Sussex, being sent in to bat first, managed 184-8 in their 20 overs as Alex Carey top-scored with 78 off 46 after hitting seven fours and four sixes. Laurie Evans chipped in with his 27-ball 33 which included two boundaries and a maximum.

Lewis Gregory finished with figures of 3-30 in his four overs for Somerset. Chasing 185, Somerset managed 171-5 in 20 overs. Apart from Babar, Tom Banton was the only batsman who contributed anything of note as he made 51 off 45 balls with six boundaries and a maximum.