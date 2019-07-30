Arthur terms Amir’s retirement ‘unsurprising’

LONDON: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur termed Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket “unsurprising”, saying the bowler had been thinking about it for over a year.

Arthur revealed the management had tried to ease Amir’s workload over the past year, and experimented with the possibility of making him an overseas-only bowler. Ultimately, however, Arthur said he respected Amir’s decision, and hoped it would give Pakistan a “rejuvenated” limited-overs bowler.

“It was on the cards for a long while,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “Amir had been speaking to me about it with me for some time now. His Test career was taking a strain on his body. It’s not about management here. It’s about his desire to play Test cricket and the effects it has on his body. I think Amir’s an unbelievable bowler and reluctantly I accepted his decision because that’s what he wanted to do and that’s what he thought was best for himself. What it does do is give us a white-ball bowler that I think we can get a longer period from.”

It is understood several people behind the scenes involved with Pakistan cricket had attempted to talk Amir out of the Test retirement, and offered up the possibility of reduced workloads, or games in conditions that were more conducive to his strengths. It was part of the reason the Pakistan selection panel managed him the way they did over the past home season, with the bowler sitting out the five Tests in the UAE before coming back into the fold for the three-match Test series against South Africa.

Amir has only played four Tests in the UAE, Pakistan’s home for his entire career. Strong as they have been in the desert, however, Pakistan ended up on the losing side in three of those four games, representing over a third of all Test losses in the UAE over this period. The case could be made that not playing him in the UAE was as much a dropping as it was diligent management. —

Arthur, too, was emphatic Amir could have been used in Test cricket like that over the long run. “Of course there was [a possibility Amir would only play away]”, Arthur said. “We managed him through the South African series. He didn’t play any Test cricket during the UAE last year. That was part of his management, and we started putting that in place because we wanted him for the South African series.”