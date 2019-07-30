Zimbabwe players ready to play free to keep cricket alive

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s cricketers will play for free if need be in order to keep cricket alive in the country.“We will play for free as long as we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” a senior squad member “Our next assignment is the (T20 World Cup) qualifiers. We will play for free.”The qualifiers remain the focus for Zimbabwe’s cricketers - men and women - although they have been barred from taking part in those events under the terms of their suspension by the ICC. Four members of the national women’s team were also dropped from the ICC’s Global Development Squad, but their exclusion does not extend to all cricket.

Zimbabwe are still technically able to play in bilateral series while under suspension. It is understood that the ICC will still appoint match officials for bilateral series that Zimbabwe host. But, at the moment, that likely means players playing for free, and Zimbabwe Cricket is in any case unable to host incoming tours without ICC funding. The Sports and Recreation Commission has said there is a contingency plan to deal with player welfare while Zimbabwe are under suspension.