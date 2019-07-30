Stokes hails new maturity ahead of Aussie Tests

Root returns to No 3 spot for Ashes opener

BIRMINGHAM: England batsman Joe Denly confirmed Tuesday he will drop to number four for England’s opening Ashes Test against Australia, with captain Joe Root replacing him at number three in the order.

Root has previously made clear he prefers batting at four but the Yorkshireman is understood to have approached England coach Trevor Bayliss after last week’s Test win over Ireland about returning to his old position of first-wicket down when the Ashes opener starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Although England beat Ireland by skittling out the visitors for 38 in their second innings at Lord’s, they only managed 85 all out themselves in their first innings.

Bayliss has long wanted Root, now England’s best batsman, to bat at number three following a succession of top-order collapses that have seen the skipper walking out to bat at four when two cheap wickets have fallen.

Meanwhile England’s Ben Stokes says learning not to try to “please everyone” helped him mature and regain the Test vice-captaincy ahead of the Ashes series starting this week.

The 28-year-old, fresh from playing a pivotal role in Englands thrilling World Cup victory earlier this month, has been appointed as Joe Roots number two for the five-Test series against Australia.

The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board for bringing the game into disrepute following a street brawl in Bristol in 2017.He missed five months of international cricket, including the last Ashes tour of Australia, before being cleared of affray in a court case in August 2018.

“One thing I have stopped trying to do is please everyone, which is probably a downfall I would look back on,” he told the BBC.

“I am not a different person. I think maturing is the best way of saying it and having a understanding of a lot more things.”