Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Hasan set to marry Indian girl

Sports

July 31, 2019

LAHORE: After Moshin Hassan Khan and Shoaib Malik, another Pakistan cricketer is set to marry an Indian girl.

According to reports, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will marry an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo. The nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai. Shamia, who works for a private airline, hails from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi.

Quoting family sources, Geo News said that Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai. Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. As of Mohsin, he married to an Indian actress Reena Roy in 1983. They were blessed with a daughter named Janat, who was later renamed as Sanam. Things soon started taking a turn and the two parted ways.

