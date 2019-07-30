close
Indian steel magnate’s brother bailed in Bosnia

World

AFP
July 31, 2019

SARAJEVO: Indian industrialist Pramod Mittal, brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, was released Tuesday after payment of 12.5 million euros, a week after his arrest in a Bosnian fraud probe, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Pramod Mittal was caught up in the inquiry following the suspicious transfer of 21 million Bosnian marks (nearly 11 million euros, $12 million) from the bank account of a coking plant between 2006 and 2015. The 62-year-old head of the supervisory board of GIKIL, which operates a coking plant in the northeastern Bosnian town of Lukavac, was arrested last Tuesday. Two other company officials — general manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and another member of the supervisory board, Razib Dash, — were also arrested. A court in Tuzla, in the northeast on Tuesday “annulled the provisional detention order and all (three) suspects have been released,” prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic told AFP. They had been detained for a month in view of the “flight risk, repetition of criminal acts and breach of public order”.

