Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

Fears grow over India’s missing coffee king

World

AFP
July 31, 2019

BANGALORE, India: Indian police on Tuesday launched a major hunt for coffee tycoon V.G. Siddhartha, amid mounting fears for the billionaire who admitted in a letter before disappearing that he had “failed as an entrepreneur”. The founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain that beat Starbucks at its own game in India was last seen Monday night walking across a bridge in the southern state of Karnataka.

His chauffeur alerted police when Siddhartha did not return. Police divers, backed by local fishermen, searched the Nethravathi river near Mangalaru while senior Karnataka politicians flocked to the tycoon’s home. Shares in the coffee chain fell 20 percent as worries over the company grew and its board held an emergency meeting. Coffee Day Enterprises said directors had discussed a letter to the board purportedly signed by the 57-year-old chairman in which he admitted mistakes handling his affairs.

“I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me,” said the letter, which was released by the company.

