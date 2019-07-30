‘Pink Lady Bandit’, who robbed multiple banks along east coast, arrested

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, US: She robbed multiple banks in several states along the East Coast, armed with notes demanding money from tellers - and, the authorities say, a “distinctive pink handbag.”

And now, the FBI says, the woman whom the bureau nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit” has been captured.Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested 35-year-old Circe Baez and her suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, the FBI said. Baez and Morales were apprehended at Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, nearly 100 miles from Hamlet, North Carolina, the site of the Pink Lady Bandit’s last robbery. The FBI had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for help capturing the mysterious woman who had robbed at least four banks along a 665-mile stretch over the span of a week, traveling from Pennsylvania to Delaware to North Carolina, according to an FBI “Wanted” poster. Baez and Morales, who are being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina, under $4 million bonds, have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the FBI said.