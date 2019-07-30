Australia says US plans to build military infrastructure

SYDNEY: The United States is planning to build additional military infrastructure in Australia once Congress gives approval to the US Navy for $211.5 million, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Tuesday. The plans for a bigger US footprint in Australia come at a time when the Western allies have become increasingly concerned by China’s efforts to expand its influence in the Pacific.The development of facilities will support the Force Posture Initiatives,” Payne told Sky News, referring to agreements reached in 2011 between the United States and Australia to enhance their defence relationship. Those initiatives entail 2,500 US Marines training in Australia each year, and regular joint training between the allies’ air forces. Payne did not say what military infrastructure the United States aimed to build, but Australian media reported earlier this month that Washington had plans for a new port facility near Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory. US Marines deployed in an annual rotation for training are housed in an Australian base at Darwin.