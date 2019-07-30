Singapore police investigating rap video for ‘offensive’ content

SINGAPORE: Singapore police are investigating an “offensive” rap video made in response to a controversial advertisement in which a Chinese actor’s skin was darkened to portray another race. The video, which was made by local comedian and Youtube performer Preeti Nair, showed her ranting against the advert. It later disappeared from her Facebook page and Youtube channel. The controversial “brownface” ad Nair was responding to had featured actor Dennis Chew from broadcaster Mediacorp as four characters. Chew’s skin was darkened to depict an Indian man, he put on a headscarf to act the part of a Muslim woman, and he also portrayed a Chinese man and a Chinese woman. In her video, Nair is seen rapping with her brother Subhas in front of the advert in a shirt saying: “Yes it’s because you’re Chinese”. “Fuck it up sis, keep fucking it up, Chinese people always out here fucking it up,” she raps, riffing on a recently-released track by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Nair often posts parodies and music videos on her Youtube and Facebook accounts under the name Preetipls. Police said in a statement a report has been lodged against the video for “offensive content”.