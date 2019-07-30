Yemen medics say 13 civilians killed in Saudi strike

SANAA: Thirteen civilians including two children were killed in a Saudi artillery strike in northern Yemen on Monday in response to a rebel attack on a Saudi base, medics said. They said the strike on the Al-Thabit Al-Shaabi district of Saada province, a stronghold of the Huthi rebel group, also wounded 26 people including 12 children. Rebel-controlled media including the Huthis’ Al-Masirah channel earlier reported Saudi artillery fire on a market in the same area. The channel reported 36 casualties, including both dead and wounded, while the rebels’ spokesman said at least 10 civilians had died. Rebel media reported that the Huthis had carried out a drone attack against the King Khaled airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. Saudi authorities gave no immediate confirmation of the drone attack or the artillery fire. Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition that has since 2015 been battling the Huthis, which are backed by the kingdom’s regional arch-rival Iran. The Huthi rebels, who have faced persistent and deadly coalition bombing since March 2015 that has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border.