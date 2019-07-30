Gunmen kill peace body member’s son in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen attacked the residence of a member of the pro-government Amn Committee in Azbaka Manglawar and killed one of his sons, police sources said on Tuesday.

They said that the gunmen attacked the house of Dilfaroz, a member of the Amn Committee, early in the day and killed one of his sons, Sabz Ali. His other son Hamd Ali was injured in the attack. After the incident, a heavy contingent of the police arrived on the spot.