Gunmen kill peace body member’s son in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen attacked the residence of a member of the pro-government Amn Committee in Azbaka Manglawar and killed one of his sons, police sources said on Tuesday.
They said that the gunmen attacked the house of Dilfaroz, a member of the Amn Committee, early in the day and killed one of his sons, Sabz Ali. His other son Hamd Ali was injured in the attack. After the incident, a heavy contingent of the police arrived on the spot.
