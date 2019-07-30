Lawmaker alleges corruption in uplift schemes

BARA: Senator Momin Khan Afridi on Tuesday alleged massive corruption in the ongoing development schemes in Tirah valley in Khyber district and said he would raise the issue in the Senate. Addressing a gathering in Tirah, he alleged that the contractors were using substandard material in the uplift projects posing threats to the lives of the common people.

He called upon the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the corruption being committed by the contractors who were using poor quality of material in the construction work. “The government should probe the matter and the contractors involved should be taken to the task,” he said, adding that he would also take up the issue in the Senate.