‘Water filtration plants to be installed’

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that water filtration plants will be installed at Pakpattan and Arifwala tehsils. Speaking here on Tuesday, the DC said that clean water was vital for any society. The government wanted to complete uplift projects at the earliest, he added.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to 10 hours long unscheduled power loadshedding in the city. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities.

The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various localities of the city. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.