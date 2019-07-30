Call to reopen shrine in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Noted scholar Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has asked the government to reopen the shrine of Badshah Mir Anwar Shah Syed Mian in Orakzai tribal district.

He made the demand while talking to a delegation of the shrine caretakers. He said the shrine which was closed during militancy in the region should be reopened for disciples from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan. He also called for resuming the reconstruction work on the shrine halted 20 years back.

Moosavi maintained that the anti-Islamic forces were harming the religious places across the Muslim world to create hatred among the different sects of Muslims. He said the shrines of other spiritual leaders including Shah Abdullah Ghazi, Data Darbar, Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, Rehman Baba, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Shah Noorani, Abdul Latif Bhitai and others were open even though these too were attacked during the years of militancy. “It’s beyond my comprehension why the shrine of Badshah Mir Anwar Shah Syed Mian is still closed when the area has been cleared of militants by the Pakistan Army after offering numerous sacrifices,” he added. Moosavi deplored that the Pakhtun region was portrayed as a hub of terrorist activities under a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by the foreign forces. He asked the government to highlight the qualities of the Pakhtun tribes.